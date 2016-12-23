版本:
BRIEF-Lockheed Martin CEO speaks with Trump; gives "personal commitment" to drive down F-35 program cost - CNBC

Dec 23 (Reuters) -

* Lockheed Martin CEO speaks with Trump, says she "gave him my personal commitment" to drive down F-35 program cost "aggressively" - CNBC
