BRIEF-NxGold announces amendment to earn-in agreement

Dec 23 Nxgold Ltd :

* NxGold announces amendment to earn-in agreement

* Earn-in agreement with meliadine gold has been amended to extend deadline for receipt of regulatory approvals from Dec 24 to Jan 18, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
