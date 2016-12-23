版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 24日 星期六 07:32 BJT

BRIEF-K92 receives renewal of exploration license 1341

Dec 23 K92 Mining Inc :

* K92 mining -has received two year renewal on exploration license 1341 as per its application to mineral resources authority of papua new guinea Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐