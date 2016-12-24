版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 24日 星期六 09:32 BJT

BRIEF-Hawaiian Electric Companies submit updated energy plans

Dec 23 Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc :

* Hawaiian Electric Companies submit updated energy plans

* Hawaiian Electric Industries - Outlined plan that will lead to use of renewable resources to meet 100 percent of Hawai'i's power generation needs by 2045 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐