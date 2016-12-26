BRIEF-Sony Music Entertainment says its Twitter account was compromised

BRIEF-Hotel Casino Management reports 5.77 pct stake in Eldorado Resorts
* Hotel Casino Management Inc reports 5.77 percent stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc as on May 23, 2017 - SEC filing
Dec 26 Sony Music Entertainment:
* Says "Sony Music Entertainment's Twitter account was compromised. This has been rectified."
* Says "Sony Music apologizes to Britney Spears and her fans for any confusion" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hotel Casino Management Inc reports 5.77 percent stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc as on May 23, 2017 - SEC filing
* Superior Gold Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Sun Communities Inc. announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of common stock