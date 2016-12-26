版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 27日 星期二 01:59 BJT

BRIEF-Sony Music Entertainment says its Twitter account was compromised

Dec 26 Sony Music Entertainment:

* Says "Sony Music Entertainment's Twitter account was compromised. This has been rectified."

* Says "Sony Music apologizes to Britney Spears and her fans for any confusion" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐