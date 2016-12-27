版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 27日 星期二

BRIEF-Mentor Graphics received notice from FTC of early termination

Dec 27 Mentor Graphics Corp :

* Mentor graphics-on Dec 22 received notice from ftc of early termination, effective immediately for pending acquisition of co by Siemens industry Source text bit.ly/2imMBAk Further company coverage:
