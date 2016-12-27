BRIEF-Endologix announces temporary hold on AFX to resolve a manufacturing issue

BRIEF-ESCO Technologies says has acquired assets of Morgan Schaffer
* ESCO announces acquisition of global utility solutions provider
Dec 27 Endologix Inc
* Endologix announces temporary hold on AFX to resolve a manufacturing issue
* Company expects temporary hold to be lifted for some sizes in near future
* AFX manufacturing issue is unrelated to manufacturing process for Nellix and Ovation, which continue to be available in approved markets
* Temporary hold on AFX is not related to any reported events from physicians
* "continue to see very good commercial clinical results with latest versions of AFX and AFX2"
* Says Steven Armstrong will lead Ford of Europe, Middle East & Africa; Peter Fleet to lead Ford Asia Pacific
SAO PAULO, May 25 Petróleo Brasileiro SA does not have the means to bid for all eight pre-salt exploration areas as well as the 14th round of oil rights auctions, Chief Executive Pedro Parente said on Thursday.