BRIEF-First data filed certificate of retirement with Secretary of State of State of Delaware

Dec 27 First Data Corp

* On Dec 23 gave notice to trustee for its 6.75 pct senior secured notes due 2020 that Co intends to redeem $1 billion of notes on Jan 24, 2017

* On Dec 22, filed certificate of retirement with secretary of state of State of Delaware to retire 175 million shares of class B common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
