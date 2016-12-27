BRIEF-Amphastar Pharmaceuticals receives Complete Response Letter

BRIEF-ESCO Technologies says has acquired assets of Morgan Schaffer
* ESCO announces acquisition of global utility solutions provider
Dec 27 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc - CRL indicated that armstrong should make further changes to label and packaging for Primatene Mist
* Amphastar Pharma - intend to continue to work with fda to address their concerns in CRL by middle of 2017 and bring Primatene Mist back to OTC market
* Amphastar Pharmaceuticals receives complete response letter for Primatene Mist
* Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc - Amphastar is evaluating content of letter and plans further discussions with FDA
* Amphastar Pharma - CRL indicated that armstrong should conduct another human factor validation study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Steven Armstrong will lead Ford of Europe, Middle East & Africa; Peter Fleet to lead Ford Asia Pacific
SAO PAULO, May 25 Petróleo Brasileiro SA does not have the means to bid for all eight pre-salt exploration areas as well as the 14th round of oil rights auctions, Chief Executive Pedro Parente said on Thursday.