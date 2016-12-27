版本:
2016年 12月 27日

BRIEF-Amphastar Pharmaceuticals receives Complete Response Letter

Dec 27 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc - CRL indicated that armstrong should make further changes to label and packaging for Primatene Mist

* Amphastar Pharma - intend to continue to work with fda to address their concerns in CRL by middle of 2017 and bring Primatene Mist back to OTC market

* Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc - Amphastar is evaluating content of letter and plans further discussions with FDA

* Amphastar Pharma - CRL indicated that armstrong should conduct another human factor validation study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
