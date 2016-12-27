版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 27日 星期二 20:05 BJT

BRIEF-Primero receives NYSE notice

Dec 27 Primero Mining Corp

* Primero receives nyse notice

* Primero mining - nyse notice does not affect business operations or listing of common shares, which will continue to trade on nyse under symbol "ppp" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐