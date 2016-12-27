版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 27日 星期二

BRIEF-Apricus Biosciences launches vitaros for treatment of erectile dysfunction in Lebanon by Elis Pharmaceuticals

Dec 27 Apricus Biosciences Inc

* Apricus biosciences announces the launch of vitaros for the treatment of erectile dysfunction in lebanon by elis pharmaceuticals

* Apricus biosciences inc- strategic goals continue to be obtaining vitaros fda approval in united states in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
