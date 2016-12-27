版本:
BRIEF-Immunomedics achieves patient enrollment for single-arm Phase 2 study with sacituzumab govitecan

Dec 27 Immunomedics Inc

*

* Immunomedics announces achievement of patient enrollment into single-arm phase 2 study with sacituzumab govitecan (immu-132) in triple-negative breast cancer

* Mid-2017 submission of biologics license application (bla) for accelerated approval progressing as planned Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
