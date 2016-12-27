BRIEF-Immunomedics achieves patient enrollment for single-arm Phase 2 study with sacituzumab govitecan

BRIEF-ESCO Technologies says has acquired assets of Morgan Schaffer
* ESCO announces acquisition of global utility solutions provider
Dec 27 Immunomedics Inc
* Immunomedics announces achievement of patient enrollment into single-arm phase 2 study with sacituzumab govitecan (immu-132) in triple-negative breast cancer
* Mid-2017 submission of biologics license application (bla) for accelerated approval progressing as planned Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Steven Armstrong will lead Ford of Europe, Middle East & Africa; Peter Fleet to lead Ford Asia Pacific
SAO PAULO, May 25 Petróleo Brasileiro SA does not have the means to bid for all eight pre-salt exploration areas as well as the 14th round of oil rights auctions, Chief Executive Pedro Parente said on Thursday.