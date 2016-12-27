BRIEF-Atento announces prepayment of $30 mln of brazilian debentures

Dec 27 Atento SA :

* Atento announces prepayment of $30 million of brazilian debentures

* Atento SA - prepayment reduces outstanding principal amount of brazilian debentures to $155.0 million as of december 26, 2016

* Atento SA - by prepaying loans , will reduce cash interest expense in fiscal 2017 by $5.8 million pre-tax, or $0.05 per share on an adjusted basis