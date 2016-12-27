版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 27日 星期二 21:48 BJT

BRIEF-Protalix Biotherapeutics receives confirmation of order over $24 mln of Alfataliglicerase

Dec 27 Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc :

* Protalix Biotherapeutics receives confirmation of order for over $24 million of Alfataliglicerase to treat gaucher patients in Brazil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
