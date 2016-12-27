版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 27日 星期二 21:10 BJT

BRIEF-Intelgenx announces development and commercialization agreement with Endo Ventures

Dec 27 Intelgenx Technologies Corp

* Under agreement, endo has obtained certain exclusive rights to market and sell Intelgenx' product in USA

* Endo and Intelgenx will share profits of commercialization of Intelgenx' product

* Intelgenx announces development and commercialization agreement with Endo Ventures

* Intelgenx will receive an upfront payment and future milestone payments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
