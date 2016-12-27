版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 27日 星期二 21:24 BJT

BRIEF-Intelgenx announces agreement with endo ventures

Dec 27 Intelgenx Technologies Corp :

* Intelgenx announces development and commercialization agreement with endo ventures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
