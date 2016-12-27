版本:
BRIEF-Dryships says might sell $200 mln of stock to Kalani Investments

Dec 27 Dryships Inc:

* DryShips Inc enters into $200 million common stock purchase agreement with Kalani Investments Limited

* Under agreement company may sell up to $200.0 million of its common stock to Kalani over a period of 24 months

* DryShips - in consideration for entering into agreement, company has agreed to issue up to $1.5 million of its common stock to Kalani as a commitment fee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
