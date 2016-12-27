BRIEF-Dryships says might sell $200 mln of stock to Kalani Investments

BRIEF-ESCO Technologies says has acquired assets of Morgan Schaffer
* ESCO announces acquisition of global utility solutions provider
Dec 27 Dryships Inc:
* DryShips Inc enters into $200 million common stock purchase agreement with Kalani Investments Limited
* Under agreement company may sell up to $200.0 million of its common stock to Kalani over a period of 24 months
* DryShips - in consideration for entering into agreement, company has agreed to issue up to $1.5 million of its common stock to Kalani as a commitment fee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Steven Armstrong will lead Ford of Europe, Middle East & Africa; Peter Fleet to lead Ford Asia Pacific
SAO PAULO, May 25 Petróleo Brasileiro SA does not have the means to bid for all eight pre-salt exploration areas as well as the 14th round of oil rights auctions, Chief Executive Pedro Parente said on Thursday.