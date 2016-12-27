BRIEF-Golar LNG Partners announces notice of charter end date

BRIEF-ESCO Technologies says has acquired assets of Morgan Schaffer
* ESCO announces acquisition of global utility solutions provider
Dec 27 Golar LNG Partners LP :
* Golar LNG Partners LP - notice of charter end date
* Golar LNG Partners LP - charter end date will now be June 21, 2017
* Golar LNG Partners LP - received a notice of early termination of Golar spirit charter from Charterers Petrobras
* Partnership will immediately commence re-marketing vessel for FSRU employment post June 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ESCO announces acquisition of global utility solutions provider
* Says Steven Armstrong will lead Ford of Europe, Middle East & Africa; Peter Fleet to lead Ford Asia Pacific
SAO PAULO, May 25 Petróleo Brasileiro SA does not have the means to bid for all eight pre-salt exploration areas as well as the 14th round of oil rights auctions, Chief Executive Pedro Parente said on Thursday.