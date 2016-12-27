版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 27日 星期二 21:53 BJT

BRIEF-Golar LNG Partners announces notice of charter end date

Dec 27 Golar LNG Partners LP :

* Golar LNG Partners LP - notice of charter end date

* Golar LNG Partners LP - charter end date will now be June 21, 2017

* Golar LNG Partners LP - received a notice of early termination of Golar spirit charter from Charterers Petrobras

* Partnership will immediately commence re-marketing vessel for FSRU employment post June 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐