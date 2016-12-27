版本:
BRIEF-Amazon.com over one billion items shipped with prime this holiday season

Dec 27 Amazon.Com Inc :

* Over one billion items shipped with prime this holiday season, worldwide

* In Canada, over 400,000 items shipped with prime free same-day delivery to Toronto and Vancouver during holiday season Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
