BRIEF-Pernix Therapeutics ceases discussions on possible restructuring of capital structure

Dec 27 Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc :

* On Dec 26, 2016, co ceased discussions with noteholders on possible consensual restructuring of co's capital structure

* Co continues to analyze various strategic alternatives to proactively address its liquidity and capital structure - SEC filing

* Estimates to have cash balance in low $30 million range,additional $12 million of liquidity available in credit facility at Dec 31 Source text - (bit.ly/2htBqZO) Further company coverage:
