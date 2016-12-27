BRIEF-Pernix Therapeutics ceases discussions on possible restructuring of capital structure

BRIEF-ESCO Technologies says has acquired assets of Morgan Schaffer
* ESCO announces acquisition of global utility solutions provider
Dec 27 Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc :
* On Dec 26, 2016, co ceased discussions with noteholders on possible consensual restructuring of co's capital structure
* Co continues to analyze various strategic alternatives to proactively address its liquidity and capital structure - SEC filing
* Estimates to have cash balance in low $30 million range,additional $12 million of liquidity available in credit facility at Dec 31 Source text - (bit.ly/2htBqZO) Further company coverage:
* Says Steven Armstrong will lead Ford of Europe, Middle East & Africa; Peter Fleet to lead Ford Asia Pacific
SAO PAULO, May 25 Petróleo Brasileiro SA does not have the means to bid for all eight pre-salt exploration areas as well as the 14th round of oil rights auctions, Chief Executive Pedro Parente said on Thursday.