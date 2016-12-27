版本:
BRIEF-Norges Bank reports 5.83 pct passive stake in Trivago NV

Dec 27 Trivago Nv

* Norges Bank reports 5.83 percent passive stake in Trivago NV as of December 16 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2i39dZ3 Further company coverage:
