BRIEF-Hitachi Ltd to sell power tools unit to Kohlberg Kravis Roberts in deal to exceed 150 billion yen - Nikkei

Dec 27 Nikkei:
* Negotiations related to Hitachi Koki's sale to Kohlberg
Kravis Roberts are in the final stages - Nikkei
* Official agreement between Hitachi and Kohlberg Kravis
Roberts could be reached next month - Nikkei
* After Kohlberg Kravis Roberts' acquisition of Hitachi
Koki, Hitachi Koki would be delisted from the Tokyo Stock
Exchange's first section - Nikkei
* Hitachi Ltd intends to sell power tools unit Hitachi Koki
to Kohlberg Kravis Roberts in deal estimated to exceed 150
billion yen - Nikkei
* Kohlberg Kravis Roberts plans to purchase all of Hitachi
Koki's outstanding shares through a tender offer - Nikkei
Source text for Eikon: [ID:s.nikkei.com/2inHQXt]
Further company coverage: