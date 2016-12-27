版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 28日 星期三 01:27 BJT

BRIEF-Hitachi Ltd to sell power tools unit to Kohlberg Kravis Roberts in deal to exceed 150 billion yen - Nikkei

Dec 27 Nikkei:

* Negotiations related to Hitachi Koki's sale to Kohlberg Kravis Roberts are in the final stages - Nikkei

* Official agreement between Hitachi and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts could be reached next month - Nikkei

* After Kohlberg Kravis Roberts' acquisition of Hitachi Koki, Hitachi Koki would be delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange's first section - Nikkei

* Hitachi Ltd intends to sell power tools unit Hitachi Koki to Kohlberg Kravis Roberts in deal estimated to exceed 150 billion yen - Nikkei

* Kohlberg Kravis Roberts plans to purchase all of Hitachi Koki's outstanding shares through a tender offer - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: [ID:s.nikkei.com/2inHQXt] Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐