BRIEF-Encore Capital Group says entered into third amended, restated credit agreement - SEC filing

Dec 27 Encore Capital Group
* Encore Capital Group Inc - on December 20, 2016, co
entered into third amended and restated credit agreement - SEC
filing
* Third restated credit agreement provides for an increase
in revolving credit facility from $742.6 million to $781.7
million
* Encore Capital Group Inc - amendment to agreement provides
for increase in term loan facility from $158.8 million to $166.4
million
* Encore Capital Group - restated credit agreement still
provides for accordion feature for co to increase senior secured
credit facilities by $250.0 million
* Encore Capital Group Inc - including accordion feature,
maximum amount that can be borrowed under restated credit
agreement is approximately $1.2 billion
Source text: (bit.ly/2ibHPpE)
