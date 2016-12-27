BRIEF-RSP Permian says issued $450 mln senior notes due 2025 - SEC filing

Dec 27 Rsp Permian Inc
* On December 27, 2016, co issued $450.0 million in
aggregate principal amount of its 5.25 pct senior notes due 2025
- SEC filing
* RSP Permian Inc- intends to use net proceeds to partially
fund its proposed acquisition of Silver Hill E&P II, LLC - SEC
filing
* RSP Permian - notes will mature on January 15, 2025, and
interest is payable on the notes on each January 15 and July 15,
commencing on July 15, 2017
* Co issued 5.25 pct senior notes due 2025 to Barclays
Capital Inc, RBC Capital Markets LLC and other initial
purchasers
