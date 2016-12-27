BRIEF-Neogenomics Inc, some units and Neogenomics Laboratories enter credit agreement - SEC filing

Dec 27 Neogenomics Inc
* Neogenomics Inc - on December 22, 2016, Neogenomics
Laboratories Inc and co and units entered into a credit
agreement - SEC filing
* Neogenomics Inc - credit agreement provides incremental
facility capacity of $50 million - SEC filing
* Neogenomics Inc says credit agreement provides for a $75
million revolving credit facility and a $75 million term loan
facility
* Neogenomics Inc - any principal outstanding under
revolving credit facility is due and payable on December 21,
2021
