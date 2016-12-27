版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 28日 星期三 06:47 BJT

BRIEF-Vornado announces final disposition of Skyline Properties recognizing $486 million gain

Dec 27 Vornado Realty Trust

* Vornado announces final disposition of Skyline Properties recognizing $486 million gain

* Vornado Realty Trust - Vornado has no further obligations relating to Skyline Properties

* Vornado Realty Trust - in Q4 of 2016, Vornado will recognize a non-cash financial statement gain of approximately $486 million and no taxable income

* Vornado Realty Trust - due to final disposition, all assets, liabilities related to skyline properties will be removed from Vornado's balance sheet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐