BRIEF-Vornado announces final disposition of Skyline Properties recognizing $486 million gain

Dec 27 Vornado Realty Trust
* Vornado announces final disposition of Skyline Properties
recognizing $486 million gain
* Vornado Realty Trust - Vornado has no further obligations
relating to Skyline Properties
* Vornado Realty Trust - in Q4 of 2016, Vornado will
recognize a non-cash financial statement gain of approximately
$486 million and no taxable income
* Vornado Realty Trust - due to final disposition, all
assets, liabilities related to skyline properties will be
removed from Vornado's balance sheet
