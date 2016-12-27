BRIEF-McClatchy to purchase group annuity contract from American United Life Insurance

Dec 27 McClatchy Co
* McClatchy Co - on Dec 20, co's retirement committee
entered into an agreement to purchase a group annuity contract
from American United Life Insurance Co
* McClatchy - plan purchased annuities,settled obligations
for group of annuitants commencing with monthly payment to be
made in Jan 2017 - SEC filing
* Co does not expect a material impact on co's pension
expense as a result of the agreement
* Says agreement to transfer certain of its outstanding
pension benefit obligations under McClatchy Company retirement
plan
* McClatchy - estimated projected benefit obligation related
to annuitants was $46 million, plan paid $49.5 million in cash,
including related insurance premium
