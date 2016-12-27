BRIEF-Redflex Holdings updates on legal proceedings

Dec 28 Redflex Holdings Ltd
* non-prosecution agreement
* U.S. Department of justice ends criminal inquiry into
company's u.s. Subsidiary with non-prosecution agreement
* Redflex Americas today entered a non-prosecution agreement
(npa) with u.s. Doj for a term of two (2) years
* agreement has been reached between u.s. Department of
Justice and co's u.s. Unit, Redflex Traffic Systems, inc.
* no charges will be filed based, in part, on company's
cooperation
* Redflex Americas has agreed to pay restitution to city of
columbus, ohio in total amount of usd$100,000
