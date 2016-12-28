BRIEF-Azarga Uranium receives decision from NRC Commission

Dec 28 Azarga Uranium Corp :
* Azarga Uranium receives decision from nrc commission
* Azarga Uranium - received decision from commission with
respect to petitions for review filed by Powertech, NRC staff,
consolidated intervenors, Oglala Sioux tribe
* Azarga Uranium Corp- ASLB also ruled inadmissible two new
contentions that were filed by intervenors after evidentiary
hearing
* Azarga Uranium- for remaining two contentions aslb
requested additional consultation between NRC staff and Oglala
Sioux tribe
* For five contentions aslb ruled in favor of NRC staff and
company
