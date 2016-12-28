版本:
BRIEF-Azarga Uranium receives decision from NRC Commission

Dec 28 Azarga Uranium Corp :

* Azarga Uranium receives decision from nrc commission

* Azarga Uranium - received decision from commission with respect to petitions for review filed by Powertech, NRC staff, consolidated intervenors, Oglala Sioux tribe

* Azarga Uranium Corp- ASLB also ruled inadmissible two new contentions that were filed by intervenors after evidentiary hearing

* Azarga Uranium- for remaining two contentions aslb requested additional consultation between NRC staff and Oglala Sioux tribe

* For five contentions aslb ruled in favor of NRC staff and company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
