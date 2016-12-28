版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 29日 星期四

BRIEF-Takata nears settling U.S. criminal probe over defective air bags - WSJ

Dec 28 (Reuters) -

* Takata nears settling U.S. criminal probe over defective air bags - WSJ, citing sources Source text - on.wsj.com/2hthODB Further company coverage:
