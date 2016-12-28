BRIEF-Takata nears settling U.S. criminal probe over defective air bags - WSJ

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies trade sideways on Fed rates caution

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 25 Most Latin American currencies traded sideways on Thursday after the Federal Reserve dialed down some expectations that it would hike interest rates rapidly, while political uncertainty weighed on Brazilian markets. Fed policymakers agreed they should hold off on raising rates until they see evidence a recent U.S. economic slowdown was transitory, though most said a hike was coming soon, the minutes from their last policy meeting show