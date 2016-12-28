版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 29日 星期四 01:38 BJT

BRIEF-Retailer Kate Spade is exploring a sale - CNBC citing DJ

Dec 28 (Reuters) -

* Retailer Kate Spade is exploring a sale and is working with investment banks to sound out possible acquirers - CNBC citing DJ Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐