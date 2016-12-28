版本:
BRIEF-Mercury General files for potential debt shelf offering

Dec 28 (Reuters) -

* Mercury General Corp files for potential debt shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2iFiuYn) Further company coverage:
