公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 29日 星期四

BRIEF-BB Biotech AG reports 5.1 pct passive stake in Myovant Sciences as of December 23, 2016

Dec 28 Myovant Sciences Ltd :

* BB Biotech AG reports 5.1 percent passive stake in myovant sciences ltd as of december 23, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2ii7OhZ) Further company coverage:
