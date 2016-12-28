版本:
2016年 12月 29日

BRIEF-Myriad Genetics says entered into credit agreement for $300 mln on Dec.23-SEC filing

Dec 28 Myriad Genetics Inc :

* On Dec. 23, 2016, entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing

* Senior secured revolving credit facility in an aggregate principal amount of up to $300 mln-SEC filing

* Credit facility matures on Dec. 23, 2021 Source text: (bit.ly/2iejS19) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
