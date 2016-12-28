版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 29日 星期四 01:16 BJT

BRIEF-Kobayashi Pharmaceutical will spend 30 bln yen over three years through 2019 to buy businesses in China and elsewhere -Nikkei

Dec 28 Nikkei -

* Kobayashi Pharmaceutical will spend 30 billion yen over three years through fiscal 2019 to buy businesses in China and elsewhere - Nikkei

* Kobayashi Pharmaceutical will acquire a chinese company as early as 2017 so that it can obtain a license for production and marketing - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2ieBYjt) Further company coverage:
