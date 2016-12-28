版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 29日

BRIEF-Stone Energy says amended existing joint prepackaged plan of reorganization

Dec 28 Stone Energy Corp :

* Amended existing plan, filed second amended joint prepackaged plan of reorganization of co, debtor affiliates under Chapter 11

* Second amended plan provides existing stockholders to receive their pro rata share of 5 pct of reorganized common stock versus 4 pct as per existing plan

* Second amended plan provides existing stockholders will be entitled to vote to accept or reject second amended plan-SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2iETtZl) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
