BRIEF-InterContinental says investigating possible payment card breach

Dec 28 InterContinental Hotels Group PLC :

* Aware of report of unauthorized charges occurring on some payment cards used at small number of U.S.-based hotel locations

* Immediately launched investigation, which includes retaining computer security firm to provide with additional support Further company coverage:
