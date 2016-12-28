版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 29日 星期四 02:44 BJT

BRIEF-AVX Corp says Kyocera provided notice to co regarding products supply and distribution agreement

Dec 28 AVX Corp :

* Kyocera intends to market its manufactured products globally using its sales force rather than having AVX resell such products in Americas, Europe, Asia

* On Dec 26, Kyocera Cor provided notice to AVX pursuant to Products Supply and Distribution Agreement of its intent, effective Jan 1, 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2iFadzJ) Further company coverage:
