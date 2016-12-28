版本:
BRIEF-Profire Energy says Board to change co's fiscal year end from March 31 to Dec 31

Dec 28 Profire Energy Inc :

* On December 22, Board adopted a resolution to change company's fiscal year end from March 31 to December 31, effective immediately Source text: (bit.ly/2iFddQu) Further company coverage:
