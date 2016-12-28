版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 29日 星期四

BRIEF-e.l.f. Beauty entered into senior secured credit agreement on Dec. 23, 2016

Dec 28 E.L.F. Beauty Inc :

* e.l.f. Beauty Inc- on December 23, 2016, co entered into a senior secured credit agreement- sec filing

* e.l.f. Beauty Inc- proceeds from term loan facility were used to refinance debt of e.l.f. Cosmetics, Inc, among other things

* Dec 23 senior secured credit agreement provided a $165 million term loan facility and a $35 million revolving credit facility Source text (bit.ly/2hOF1hh) Further company coverage:
