版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 29日 星期四 05:32 BJT

BRIEF-NII Holdings- On Dec. 21 agreement with CEO updated to provide for target termination date of April 1, 2017

Dec 28 NII Holdings Inc :

* NII Holdings -on Dec 21, in connection with approval of 2017 budget, agreement with CEO Steven Shindler updated to provide for target termination date of April 1, 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2irGgny) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐