BRIEF-3D Systems says board approved changes to amended and restated by-laws to implement proxy access

BRIEF-China Rapid Finance Q1 revenue $10.5 million
* China Rapid Finance reports unaudited first quarter 2017 financial results
Dec 28 3D Systems Corp
* 3D Systems - on December 28, 2016, board approved changes to amended and restated by-laws to implement proxy access
* 3D Systems -in response to proposal received from a stockholder, engaged in discussions regarding proxy access with number of largest stockholders Source text: (bit.ly/2hxiFF0) Further company coverage:
* China Rapid Finance reports unaudited first quarter 2017 financial results
* Global Sources enters into amendment to amalgamation agreement to increase amalgamation consideration to US$20.00 per share
May 25 Sears Holdings Corp reported its first quarterly profit in almost two years, as the retailer undertakes a $1.25 billion cost-cutting plan amid concerns about its ability to continue as a going concern.