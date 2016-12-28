版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 29日 星期四 05:40 BJT

BRIEF-3D Systems says board approved changes to amended and restated by-laws to implement proxy access

Dec 28 3D Systems Corp

* 3D Systems - on December 28, 2016, board approved changes to amended and restated by-laws to implement proxy access

* 3D Systems -in response to proposal received from a stockholder, engaged in discussions regarding proxy access with number of largest stockholders Source text: (bit.ly/2hxiFF0) Further company coverage:
