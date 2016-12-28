版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 29日 星期四 05:54 BJT

BRIEF-Hawaiian Holdings says increased size of board to 10 directors from nine - SEC filing

Dec 28 Hawaiian Holdings Inc

* Hawaiian Holdings Inc- on December 23, 2016, board of co increased size of board from nine to ten directors - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2hpON8z) Further company coverage:
