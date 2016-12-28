版本:
2016年 12月 29日

BRIEF-Emergent Capital says SEC concluded its investigation and does not intend to recommend enforcement action against co

Dec 28 Emergent Capital Inc

* Emergent Capital - received notification from SEC that it concluded its investigation as to co and does not intend to recommend enforcement action against co Source text: (bit.ly/2irQSTa) Further company coverage:
