版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 29日 星期四 06:13 BJT

BRIEF-Twitter introduces live 360 video

Dec 28 Twitter Inc :

* Says it is introducing live interactive 360 video - blog

* Says although everyone on Twitter and Periscope can watch live 360 videos, currently only select partners can go live in 360 via Periscope - blog Source: bit.ly/2i8Xb09 Further company coverage:
