BRIEF-Provectus Biopharmaceuticals terminates Peter Culpepper as interim CEO and COO

Dec 28 Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Provectus Biopharmaceuticals terminates Peter Culpepper as interim CEO and COO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
