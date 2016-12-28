版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 29日 星期四 07:19 BJT

BRIEF-Glacier Bancorp declares special dividend of $0.30/shr

Dec 28 Glacier Bancorp Inc

* Sets special dividend of $0.30 per share

* Glacier Bancorp, Inc declares special dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
