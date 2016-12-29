版本:
2016年 12月 29日

BRIEF-DKSH says Thai food supplement manufacturer transfers part of its business to DKSH

Dec 29 DKSH Holding AG :

* Thai food supplement manufacturer Scotch Industrial Co. Ltd transfers substantial part of its business to DKSH

* Scotch now transfers its marketing, sales as well as distribution activities for all of its brands and products to DKSH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
