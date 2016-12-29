BRIEF-Gategroup Holding buys Servair

Dec 29 Gategroup Holding AG :

* Gategroup takes control over Servair on Jan. 1, 2017

* Acquires 50 percent minus 1 share in Servair for an enterprise value of 237,5 million euros ($2.48 billion) (on a 50 percent basis)

* Transaction to be solely financed by Gategroup, initially through a bridge facility to be replaced by a capital market transaction envisaged in first half of 2017

* Transaction to be solely financed by Gategroup, initially through a bridge facility to be replaced by a capital market transaction envisaged in first half of 2017

* Annual revenue following the acquisition projected to exceed 4.4 billion Swiss francs ($4.29 billion)