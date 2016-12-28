版本:
BRIEF-China Pharma Holdings received notice from Securities and Exchange Commission on Dec. 22

Dec 28 China Pharma Holdings Inc :

* China Pharma Holdings - received a notice from securities and exchange commission (se") on December 22, 2016

* China Pharma Holdings - Dec 22 sec notice informed co that public company accounting oversight board had revoked registration of co's prior auditor, Arshak Davtyan, Inc Source text (bit.ly/2iiqwGg) Further company coverage:
